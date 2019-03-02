Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Hulings Ottinger. View Sign

Susan Hulings Ottinger was born in Arcadia, Florida on November 19, 1920. She grew up in New York, Spain, and England. She went to Middlebury College and moved to Baton Rouge to be with her parents, Courtland and Elena Hulings, during the war. There she met her husband, Harry Ottinger who worked at Standard Oil. She had three children, Harry, Bee, and David. In 1955 they were transferred to the New York City area. They lived in Connecticut, New Jersey, and Hamburg Germany until Harry retired in 1976. They then moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico and started a business with David. They built a lovely house in the foothills and traveled extensively. They had a good life of grandchildren, tennis, and the great outdoors. Harry died in 2006 and Sue went back to Baton Rouge where she had never lost touch with friends. She moved to St James Place, where she made even more friends. Her life there was full of bridge, writers club, church, and being with friends. And most importantly being a good friend to all. She kept up her travels, culminating in a trip last June to Vienna and Prague with her daughter. The final element in her Bucket List. She was resilient and tenacious, as most people are who live to be 98. She took the natural ups and downs in her life with grace and strength, and not only moved on, but thrived. She had an exciting and full life and will be missed. She is survived by children, Bee Ottinger, David Ottinger and wife Mary Manchester; grandchildren, Jennie, Caitlyn, and Everett Ottinger; great-grandchildren, Ellen, Callum, and Juniper; sister-in-law, Mary Hulings; niece, Elizabeth Hulings; and grandnephew, Nico Diamond. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church Dunham Chapel in Baton Rouge from 2:30 p.m. until a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send charitable donations to Project Healing Waters at Susan Hulings Ottinger was born in Arcadia, Florida on November 19, 1920. She grew up in New York, Spain, and England. She went to Middlebury College and moved to Baton Rouge to be with her parents, Courtland and Elena Hulings, during the war. There she met her husband, Harry Ottinger who worked at Standard Oil. She had three children, Harry, Bee, and David. In 1955 they were transferred to the New York City area. They lived in Connecticut, New Jersey, and Hamburg Germany until Harry retired in 1976. They then moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico and started a business with David. They built a lovely house in the foothills and traveled extensively. They had a good life of grandchildren, tennis, and the great outdoors. Harry died in 2006 and Sue went back to Baton Rouge where she had never lost touch with friends. She moved to St James Place, where she made even more friends. Her life there was full of bridge, writers club, church, and being with friends. And most importantly being a good friend to all. She kept up her travels, culminating in a trip last June to Vienna and Prague with her daughter. The final element in her Bucket List. She was resilient and tenacious, as most people are who live to be 98. She took the natural ups and downs in her life with grace and strength, and not only moved on, but thrived. She had an exciting and full life and will be missed. She is survived by children, Bee Ottinger, David Ottinger and wife Mary Manchester; grandchildren, Jennie, Caitlyn, and Everett Ottinger; great-grandchildren, Ellen, Callum, and Juniper; sister-in-law, Mary Hulings; niece, Elizabeth Hulings; and grandnephew, Nico Diamond. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church Dunham Chapel in Baton Rouge from 2:30 p.m. until a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send charitable donations to Project Healing Waters at projecthealingwaters.org. Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown

825 Government Street

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

(225) 383-6831 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close