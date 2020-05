Susan Kay Messmer, 74, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, passed away on April 19, 2020. Sue was born in Munster, Indiana to Victor and D'Nell (Lisle) Hoetfelker. She was retired from State Farm Insurance after 30 years and was an active member of First Christian Church in Baton Rouge. Sue is survived by her three children Kim Smart and husband Whit, Kristen Williams, Todd Messmer and wife Katy, and her two step-children Kimberly Horvat and husband Dave, and Robert Messmer. She has eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Victor Cyril Hoetfelker and D'Nell Opal Lisle.

