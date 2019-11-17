|
Susan Lanelle Hamilton Chapman, 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 16, 2019. Susan was born June 27,1926 in Ofahoma, Mississippi to William and Myrtle Hamilton. She graduated from Carthage High School in 1944. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Masey (Johnny) of Baton Rouge; her son, William O. Chapman, Jr. of Baton Rouge; her grandsons, Christian West of Lafayette, Jared Masey, Brett Masey, & Grant Masey all of Baton Rouge; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, William 0. Chapman, Sr.; her parents, William Edward Hamilton and Mary Myrtle Truesdale Hamilton, both from Ofahoma, Mississippi; her granddaughter, Mellissa Elizabeth Masey; her brothers, Elvin Hamilton and W.C. Hamilton; and her sister, Mary Emma Hamilton. Susan was a Registered Nurse, earning her RN at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi in 1947. She worked at the Baptist Hospital and the VA both in Jackson, MS, as well as serving as a Red Cross Volunteer early in her career. She served as a private duty nurse and for the last 15 years of her career she was the entire staff for Dr. TY Gladney in Baton Rouge. She loved being a nurse, helping people who needed help. She met and married the love of her life, William O. Chapman on February 7, 1948. They had a great life together for 65 years. His job resulted in them moving several times. They lived in Jackson, New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Diamondhead, MS and ending back in Baton Rouge. She was an active member of Parkview Baptist Church, First Baptist Church, Diamondhead Community Church in Diamondhead, MS, and most recently at St. Andrew's United Methodist in Baton Rouge. Wherever she lived, she was an active member of her church. She served two terms as an elder in Diamondhead. After she and her husband retired, they relocated from Baton Rouge to Diamondhead, where they thoroughly enjoyed retirement life for 25 years. Susan was an avid golfer, as was her husband. She was a member of the local golf Association. She also loved to play bridge with her friends and to entertain her friends. Susan and her husband were excellent dancers, and both loved to dance, winning several dance contests over the years. As her husband's health declined, they moved back to Baton Rouge in 2012 to be near their children. She became involved in all the activities at Lake Sherwood Village, where she made many friends. If there was an activity going on, she would be there. While in Diamondhead, she was an active member of the local PEO chapter. Susan loved her family very much. Her grandchildren will greatly miss their "Nan." To her nieces and nephews, she was known as "Nell" and was the last of that generation of her family. She had a special bond with her nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 12:00 pm until funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Lara Falcon, Dr. Venkat Banda, and Dr. Darrin Breaux for the excellent care she received from them. The family also appreciates the staff at Lake Sherwood Village and Old Jefferson Community Care Center for their care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Andrews UMC, Baton Rouge, Diamondhead Community Church, Diamondhead, MS, or the Red Cross. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2019