Susan Lockhart, an employee at Covington Sales and Services for over 25 years, life-long resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020 at the age of 69 while housed at the Carpenter House of Baton Rouge. Susan was known as an extremely loving person who always had integrity and compassion embedded into her everyday life. Many family members looked up to Susan as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She always had a smile on her face and was looking for something productive to do. This included working out in her flower beds. She enjoyed keeping them up and decorating for every season of the year. She was very dedicated to her job as an accountant with her substantial amount of work ethic as well as the very special bond she had with her work family. Susan also enjoyed having her one of a kind sweet tea which many family members know. She had a great amount of love for their past dog Sophie and current dog Sugar. Susan was someone you could confide in and talk to anything about with which will be deeply missed. Susan's spirit will always be in our lives and she will be remembered as the great woman she was. Susan is survived by her husband Tommy Lockhart of 48 years, sons: Brandon Lockhart and wife Candi , Bronwyn Lockhart, her brother Reginald Arnold and wife Sylvia, grandchildren: Brookelyn Harris, Reaghan Lockhart, Ben Carney, Ashlyn Carney, great-granddaughter Emery that was brought into this world June 16th, niece Sophia Lowe, nephews: Jeffrey and Jason Arnold, mother-in-law Peggy Lockhart, sister-in-law Deborah Lockhart, and brother-in-law Larry Lockhart. Susan was preceded in death by her mother and father Billy and Virgie Arnold, father-in-law, Lawrence Lockhart, grandson, Landon Carney, as well as Susan and Tommy's beloved dog Sophie. Visitation at Seale funeral home from 9:00-11:00 followed by the funeral service at 11:00 on June 19, officiated by Pastor Lynn Rodrigue. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Northside Baptist Church in Denham Springs. A special thanks to the pallbearers: Jeffrey Arnold, Chris Kinchen, Chip Stewart, and Matt Evans.

