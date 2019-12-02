Susan Lyndia Bennett, 66, died Friday, November 22nd, 2019. Survived by her partner, Nita M. Miller, her cousin, James "Jim" Johnson, his wife Darla, their children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her father, Ernest J. Bennett, her mother, Peggy Bennett Feree, her brother, Jeff Bennett, her son, Henry Allen Bushnell, III, and her aunt Coleen Johnson. She worked as a legal secretary in the Baton Rouge area for years and then went on to work hurricane response and recovery for Katrina and other major storms at the Department of Homeland Security, FEMA, and the state agency GOSEP. She battled multiple sclerosis with grace and dignity. Memorial services will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 15615 Jefferson Highway, BRLA 70817 on December 12th, 2019. Visitation at 7:30 P.M. Service at 8:00 P.M.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2019