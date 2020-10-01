Susan a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend; passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the age of 55. She was a resident of Plaquemine and a native of Eunice, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10 am until religious services at 1 pm, conducted by Pastor Gray Pearson. She is survived by her daughters, Nichole Castille Thomas and wife Janie Castille Thomas, and Jessica Dell Thibodeaux and fiancé Juston James Milazzo; grandchildren, Edward Rodrigue, Elias Gann, Amelia Milazzo and Addilyn Milazzo; honorary daughters, Krista Lynn Elliott and Mia Pearl Vaughn; sisters, Miranda Adams, Danielle Thibodeaux Noblit, Cindy Odle, Shelia Bertrand, Barbara Bertrand, and Melissia Richard; brothers, Lucien Bertrand, Bryan Lasseigne, Eddie Thibodeaux, Kim Smith, Robert Bertrand, and John J. Thibodeaux; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by mother, Marie Ewing; and father John Thibodeaux. Special thanks to her caretakers at Legacy for their loving care and devotion. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.