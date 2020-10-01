1/1
Susan Lynn Thibodeaux Cone
Susan a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend; passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the age of 55. She was a resident of Plaquemine and a native of Eunice, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10 am until religious services at 1 pm, conducted by Pastor Gray Pearson. She is survived by her daughters, Nichole Castille Thomas and wife Janie Castille Thomas, and Jessica Dell Thibodeaux and fiancé Juston James Milazzo; grandchildren, Edward Rodrigue, Elias Gann, Amelia Milazzo and Addilyn Milazzo; honorary daughters, Krista Lynn Elliott and Mia Pearl Vaughn; sisters, Miranda Adams, Danielle Thibodeaux Noblit, Cindy Odle, Shelia Bertrand, Barbara Bertrand, and Melissia Richard; brothers, Lucien Bertrand, Bryan Lasseigne, Eddie Thibodeaux, Kim Smith, Robert Bertrand, and John J. Thibodeaux; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by mother, Marie Ewing; and father John Thibodeaux. Special thanks to her caretakers at Legacy for their loving care and devotion. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
October 1, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
