Susan Mckeever Corkern, age, 79, and a resident of Baton Rouge passed away peacefully at the Pearl at Jamestown early Thursday morning August 6, 2020. She was a former longtime resident of Franklinton. Susan grew up in Baton Rouge, where she graduated from Saint Joseph's Academy and later received a Bachelor's in Education from LSU, being a proud member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority all her life. She was a junior champion high diver and taught swimming lessons to many children through the years. Susan moved to Washington Parish and began a teaching career at Annunciation Catholic School, Varnado Elementary School and later for many years at Franklinton Primary School. She was a longtime active member of Holy Family Catholic Church, who loved her church family very much. Susan was also a member of the Franklinton Woman's Club and a die-hard LSU Tigers fan. She enjoyed shopping and visiting with her friends and always loved going out to eat with her family and friends. Survived by: Daughter and Son in law: Kim Corkern McCarty and Todd McCarty of Baton Rouge; Son: Trey Corkern of Santa Fe, NM; Granddaughter: Mary Claire Beaver; Twin Sister and Brother in law: Jane McKeever Locklar and Henry Locklar of Baton Rouge; Also numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward McKeever and Gail Quinlan McKeever. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday August 12th at the Saint Joseph Abbey Cemetery near Covington (75376 River Road, St. Benedict, LA 70457) with Father Peter Hammett officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association
(https://act.alz.org/donate
) Honorary Pallbearers: Trey Corkern, Todd McCarty, Kirk Locklar, Brian Locklar, Chris Hufft, Dr. Gerald Foret, Dr. Chris Foret.