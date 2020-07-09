Susan Morales, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on July 8, 2020, at the age of 67. She was loved by everyone who knew her. She loved jewelry and makeup, and had a funny sense of humor. Even though she couldn't speak, she could definitely get her point across. She is survived by her sister, Jodie Morales Whiddon; nephew and niece, Jeffrey Mitchell and Kelly Mitchell Stahls; and numerous cousins, great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lynwood "Docky" Morales and Elaine Suarez Morales; sister, Lynn Morales Mitchell and brother, James Ray Morales; and nephew, Steven Daniel Whiddon. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 9:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Jodie would like to thank the ladies at her Billville home for the love and care that they provided Susan for many years. Susan loved the caretakers who took care of her.

