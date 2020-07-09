1/1
Susan Morales
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Morales, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on July 8, 2020, at the age of 67. She was loved by everyone who knew her. She loved jewelry and makeup, and had a funny sense of humor. Even though she couldn't speak, she could definitely get her point across. She is survived by her sister, Jodie Morales Whiddon; nephew and niece, Jeffrey Mitchell and Kelly Mitchell Stahls; and numerous cousins, great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lynwood "Docky" Morales and Elaine Suarez Morales; sister, Lynn Morales Mitchell and brother, James Ray Morales; and nephew, Steven Daniel Whiddon. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 9:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Jodie would like to thank the ladies at her Billville home for the love and care that they provided Susan for many years. Susan loved the caretakers who took care of her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved