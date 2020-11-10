1/1
Susan Olivia Womack Blackwell
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Olivia Womack Blackwell, 85, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home in Carlisle, PA. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA, on November 7, 1934. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. Cedric L. Blackwell, Jr., to whom she was married for 49 years; her son, Michael S. Blackwell; and her parents, Sidney K. and Grace E. (DeCoux) Womack. Susan graduated from Louisiana State University with Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education and taught school for over 20 years. She enjoyed tennis, golf, and skiing and liked to crochet and knit. For more than 15 years, she delivered Meals on Wheels. Survivors include daughter-in-law, Janet T. Blackwell, Pine, LA; two grandchildren, Sydney M. Blackwell and Catherine L. Blackwell; sister, Sidair W. Boeker, Houston, TX; and brother, Leo K. Womack, Slaughter, LA. There will be a graveside service at Arlington National Cemetery at a date and time to be determined. Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle, PA is in charge of the arrangements. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA 17013
(717) 243-2421
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
She was my neighbor and she was such a generous, giving lady. My sympathy to her family and friends.
sally runciman
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved