It is with sadness that the family of Susan Renee Stringer announce the unexpected passing of their dear daughter and sister. While her health failed suddenly, we have the gift of knowing that she is playing the piano and laughing joyously with her earthy father in her place in heaven. Her foundation in life was her faith so we celebrate her journey and her eternal life of pure joy in Heaven. She was a daughter, a sister, and a niece and cousin. She is survived in death by her Mother Louise Smith Stringer, her sister and brother-in law Kim and Michael Baylis, her sister and fiancé Missy Stringer and Gary Blades as well as many beloved cousins and an Aunt Peggy Chaney and Uncle Allen Hicks. She was preceded in death by her father Dr. L.E. Stringer, and both sets of grandparents. Susan was born in Regensburg, Germany while her father was a pilot in the military and resided in Baton Rouge Louisiana at the time of her death. She was 62 years old. Susan was a part of her community and was loved by everyone she met and her generosity was limitless. She always had time for everyone, and never failed to befriend and help others in need and make them feel special. Susan was a concert pianist and her music was used to serve God as well as reach the hearts of others and share love and pure happiness through her beautiful melodies and masterful renditions of all types of music. She played many venues but also volunteered and played for Nursing Homes around the holidays and during Covid-19 she played outside in her neighborhood bringing joy during the lockdowns and assuring people did not feel alone or miss the beauty of live music. Susan also was an avid animal lover and was active in PAWS and other pet adoption programs. She fostered dogs until they were adopted and had seven foster dogs at her passing. She never tired of loving and caring for her four legged children and celebrated the personalities of each. Susan never turned away a pup or dog in need. She was gifted in so many ways and worked with hospice serving those at their most vulnerable moments and had a gentleness and grace that drew others to her. She reached out to all and did everything with excellence accompanied by humility. Susan will be dearly missed by all who knew her but she would want everyone to know that she was more than prepared and eager to meet her Lord and Savior. She had run her race and was prepared to receive her reward of eternal celebration. A private family celebration service will be held and we ask only for prayers and pleasant remembrances.

