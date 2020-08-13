Susan (Suzy) Robinson Ingram passed away August 12, 2020 following a three week battle with Covid-19. She was born May 1, 1947 in Moss Point, Miss and was one of eight children of Joseph and Winfred Rogers. After graduating from Moss Point High School, she married Bill Robinson and they moved to Baton Rouge where they raised a family of two boys, Hank and Tony Robinson. Suzy became single in 1990 after her sons graduated from high school, and she began a 25 year working career first at LSU and later with the La. Dept of Health and Hospitals. In 2008 Suzy married Doug Ingram and they moved to Central, La. After retiring in 2010, she began to enjoy her grandmother status as "Maw Maw Suzy". As a lover of antiques and unique collectibles, she maintained a shopping booth at Atkinson's Antiques and later at Finder's Keepers in Baton Rouge, La. She is survived by her husband Doug Ingram, son and spouse Hank and Melissa Robinson of Central as well as son Tony and Maria Robinson of Bethel Springs, Tennessee. Step- children and spouses Jenny and Kenny Schliegelmeyer; Christy and Josh Day; and Troy and Amanda Ingram. She is also survived by four Grandchildren in the Central area: Christopher Smart, Kaylee Robinson, Brittnee Robinson, and Hank Robinson, Jr. Twelve additional grandchildren spread throughout south Louisiana: Caleb, Emma, Noah, Micah, Ava Grace, Ellie, and Everly Day of Tickfaw, La.; Libby and Abby Schliegelmeyer of Ponchatoula, La.; Lelan, Dominic, and Layla Ingram of Lafayette, La.; Great-Grandchild Ashtyn Elise Ewing of New Roads, La. The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses, staff, and doctors of the OLOL hospital Covid 19 Intensive Care Unit for their wonderful care. Suzy wished to be cremated. Due to the current Covid 19 safety restrictions, a small family memorial service will be conducted in the near future.

