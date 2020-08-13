1/1
Susan Robinson "Suzy" Ingram
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan (Suzy) Robinson Ingram passed away August 12, 2020 following a three week battle with Covid-19. She was born May 1, 1947 in Moss Point, Miss and was one of eight children of Joseph and Winfred Rogers. After graduating from Moss Point High School, she married Bill Robinson and they moved to Baton Rouge where they raised a family of two boys, Hank and Tony Robinson. Suzy became single in 1990 after her sons graduated from high school, and she began a 25 year working career first at LSU and later with the La. Dept of Health and Hospitals. In 2008 Suzy married Doug Ingram and they moved to Central, La. After retiring in 2010, she began to enjoy her grandmother status as "Maw Maw Suzy". As a lover of antiques and unique collectibles, she maintained a shopping booth at Atkinson's Antiques and later at Finder's Keepers in Baton Rouge, La. She is survived by her husband Doug Ingram, son and spouse Hank and Melissa Robinson of Central as well as son Tony and Maria Robinson of Bethel Springs, Tennessee. Step- children and spouses Jenny and Kenny Schliegelmeyer; Christy and Josh Day; and Troy and Amanda Ingram. She is also survived by four Grandchildren in the Central area: Christopher Smart, Kaylee Robinson, Brittnee Robinson, and Hank Robinson, Jr. Twelve additional grandchildren spread throughout south Louisiana: Caleb, Emma, Noah, Micah, Ava Grace, Ellie, and Everly Day of Tickfaw, La.; Libby and Abby Schliegelmeyer of Ponchatoula, La.; Lelan, Dominic, and Layla Ingram of Lafayette, La.; Great-Grandchild Ashtyn Elise Ewing of New Roads, La. The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses, staff, and doctors of the OLOL hospital Covid 19 Intensive Care Unit for their wonderful care. Suzy wished to be cremated. Due to the current Covid 19 safety restrictions, a small family memorial service will be conducted in the near future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved