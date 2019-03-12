Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Susan Schobert Charlton, age 98, formerly of Madison County, Virginia, Arlington, Virginia, and Springfield, Nebraska, died peacefully at her home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on March 6, 2019. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on May 11, 1920 to William Bartell Schobert and Mable Elwell Schobert. She moved to Washington, D.C. where she met her now deceased husband, World War II veteran Brainard Stanton Charlton. Following her move to Washington, D.C., she went to Business College and worked at the FBI and raised two children. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Charlton Drain, a granddaughter Gwen and her husband Todd Bartlett Graves, and two great-grandchildren: Sophia Evelyn Graves and Charlton Lancaster Graves. She was pre-deceased by her son Richard Stanton Charlton, grandson David Allen Drain, Jr., and son-in-law David Allen Drain. Susan lived life to the fullest, enjoying her home, family, and friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, sewing, and baking. She always had a twinkle in her eye and was happy whether she was at a basketball game, hosting a dinner party, or enjoying any time being with friends. Her faithful, loving caregiver and dear friend, Beverly Mougeot, was a gift to her whole family as well as Susan. Services will be held Sunday, March 17 at 1:00 PM at the Hebron Lutheran Church in Madison, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Mrs. Charlton's memory to the Hebron Lutheran Church Foundation – P.O. Box 1009, Madison, VA 22727, The Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion – 58040 Court St., Plaquemine, LA 70764, or The Hospice of Baton Rouge – 3600 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Please share memories online at Susan Schobert Charlton, age 98, formerly of Madison County, Virginia, Arlington, Virginia, and Springfield, Nebraska, died peacefully at her home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on March 6, 2019. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska on May 11, 1920 to William Bartell Schobert and Mable Elwell Schobert. She moved to Washington, D.C. where she met her now deceased husband, World War II veteran Brainard Stanton Charlton. Following her move to Washington, D.C., she went to Business College and worked at the FBI and raised two children. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Charlton Drain, a granddaughter Gwen and her husband Todd Bartlett Graves, and two great-grandchildren: Sophia Evelyn Graves and Charlton Lancaster Graves. She was pre-deceased by her son Richard Stanton Charlton, grandson David Allen Drain, Jr., and son-in-law David Allen Drain. Susan lived life to the fullest, enjoying her home, family, and friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, sewing, and baking. She always had a twinkle in her eye and was happy whether she was at a basketball game, hosting a dinner party, or enjoying any time being with friends. Her faithful, loving caregiver and dear friend, Beverly Mougeot, was a gift to her whole family as well as Susan. Services will be held Sunday, March 17 at 1:00 PM at the Hebron Lutheran Church in Madison, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Mrs. Charlton's memory to the Hebron Lutheran Church Foundation – P.O. Box 1009, Madison, VA 22727, The Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion – 58040 Court St., Plaquemine, LA 70764, or The Hospice of Baton Rouge – 3600 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com. Funeral Home Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine

24120 Railroad Avenue

Plaquemine , LA 70764

225-687-1850 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close