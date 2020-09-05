1/1
Susan Serpas
Susan Serpas, age 59, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on September 3, 2020. Susan was a talented pianist, a trait she inherited from her father, Willie. She was often called the "favorite aunt" amongst her nieces and nephews. She loved to cook and will always be remembered for having a smile on her face. Susan is survived by her niece, Jennifer Quick; nephews, Brian Serpas, Christopher Prince, Jimmy Quick and spouse Lisa Tripode Quick; cousins, Beth Taber Stewart and spouse Clay Stewart, Benjamin Taber, Beverly Taber Hanegan and spouse Patrick Hanegan. She is preceded in death by her parents, Willmer and Joyce Serpas and two sisters, Linda Serpas and Cynthia Serpas Quick. A private service will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home and her final resting place will be in Resthaven Gardens of Memory for those who wish to visit at a later time. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
