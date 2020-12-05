Susan Teresa Touche, following a lengthy illness, died peacefully, at home, Monday, November 9, 2020. Susan was born on March 14, 1952, in Enterprise, AL. As the second child of a growing family, she moved to New Orleans, LA, where she began attending Catholic schools. Early on, she discovered her love and talent for ballet. Following graduation from the prestigious National School of Ballet, Susan joined the internationally celebrated American Ballet Theatre. For 25 years, she was program coordinator for a prominent Long Island Jewish Community Center. As both a certified Pilates and Cancer Exercise Specialist, she returned home to New Orleans, LA in 2014. Susan is survived by three brothers and their families. Susan was preceded in death by her loving parents, Doctor Armant and Mrs. Gloria Touchy. Memorial is to be announced.

