Susie Lucille Gaude, age 82 died October 5, 2019. At Belle Maison Skilled Nursing Facility in Lafayette, Louisiana She was born in Hammond on January 24, 1937 to Henry A. Gaude and Susie Ross. She is survived by her sister, Victoria Gaude Rogers who lives in Lafayette, Louisiana. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry A. Gaude and Susie Ross Gaude. Her brother, Henry J Gaude, his wife Gladys Gaude, Joseph Gaude, Paul Gaude, and Eugene Gaude. Sisters, Juanita Gaude, Catherine Gaude, Whelimina Gaude Rome, her husband Donald Rome, Lorraine Gaude Drozd, her husband, John Drozd, Heneritta Gaude Schafer, her husband Roger Schafer, Marie Jones,and her husband William Jones, Theresa Gaude, Sylvia Gaude Wiltz and her husband Hugo Wiltz. She worked for Hu"s Parcel Service which was a shipping package for UPS. She did volunteer work with Foster Grand parents and received a certificate for her years of volunteering. She also volunteered at Belle Maison Nursing Home on Sundays. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino. Visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9:00 am until the Funeral Mass begins at 11:00 am at Holy Ghost Catholic, 600 N. Oak Street, Hammond, Louisiana, 70401. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Hammond, Louisiana. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019