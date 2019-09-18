Susie Reaux Williams

Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry to hear about your mom, my friend. Didn't..."
    - Bessie Haynes
  • " Troy & Raven, In loving memory. Thinking of you and family..."
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Susie Reaux Williams, 71 years old, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. Visitation on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 9 am until religious services at 11 am at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr., Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law Ralph A. Williams II and Treshelle; son Troy Williams; three grandchildren Raven Williams, Troy II and Trenton Williams; two great-grandchildren Aniyah Brown and Janiyah Mitchell. Susie is also survived by two brothers Willie and Clyde Reaux and his wife Charlotte. Preceded in death by husband Ralph A. Williams and parents Evelyn and Willie Reaux.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019
