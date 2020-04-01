Suzanne L. 'Susie' Monaghan

Suzanne Lucy Monaghan, 77, a native of West Chester, PA, and resident of Napoleonville, LA, for over 9 years, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Susie had been a longtime resident of Houma, LA. Susie is survived by her sister, Diane Landry and spouse, Chase; sister-in-law, Patricia Monaghan; nieces: Denise Mitchell (Ralph), Dolly Landry, Patti Tilbury (Paul), Jodi Louviere (Kevin), and Lori Thibodaux. Susie is also survived by nephews; David Landry (Darlene), and Robert Monaghan. Susie was preceded in death by her parents, David Monaghan and Suzanne Porche; her stepfather, Claude Porche; her brother, Robert "Bobby" Monaghan; and her niece, Desiree Clark. Susie was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court Cardinal Gibbons #177. A private graveside service will be at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2. Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is handling the arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
