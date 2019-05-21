"Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure." Suzanne Renee Speaks "Da", passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019, at the age of 33. Born September 30, 1985, she was a resident of Baton Rouge, where she lived a strong and vibrant life with her beloved family, beautiful friends, and her devoted, loving fur babies, Barbie, Ollie, Frank and Peter who were the lights of her life. She was a graduate of University High School in 2003, attended Louisiana State University, and was employed by Mckay Law Firm. Suzanne is survived by the love of her life, Kenneth Benjamin Krogstad; mother, Patti Hayes; sisters, Allison Miller and husband Steven; sister Rachel Gautreau and her husband Joshua; nieces and nephews, Blake, Emma Kate, Ansleigh, Dannielle, Llandin, Merritt, Sophie, John, and Kathryn Lynne; sisters-in-law, Sarah Cox and husband John and Kristin Tompkins and husband Brent. In her time on Earth, Suzanne cultivated many intimate friendships, most of which were long lasting. Among her friends, she will be missed most for her generosity, her wit and warm smile. She loved to celebrate life over football games, boiled seafood feasts and the special occasions of her loved ones, often hosting parties and giving presents. She was preceded in death by her father, James Melton Speaks; Maternal grandparents, Josephine and Harold Hayes and Paternal grandparents, Martha and James Speaks and her Aunt Carol Bruno. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave, Baton Rouge, LA from 12:30 pm until Mass at 2:00 pm. Pallbearers will be Steven Miller, Brent Tompkins, Kevin Cobb, John Cox, Blake Speaks, and David Mathies. Donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, and The Friends of The Animals Dog Adoption House, 8496 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70808. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 24, 2019