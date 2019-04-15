Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Smith Henderson. View Sign

John 11:25-26 Jesus said to her "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die." It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our loved one. Suzanne John 11:25-26 Jesus said to her "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die." It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our loved one. Suzanne Smith Henderson, 62 years old, a resident of Clinton, LA, surrounded by her loving family, departed this life on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Suzanne was a graduate of Baker High School Class of 1974. Prior to retiring, she was a lab technician at ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Plastics Plant after years of being a legal secretary. She was also co-founder of the non-profit organization Santa Sister's Incorporated, bringing Christmas to needy children since 1984. Suzanne was a loving mother, wife, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. An accomplished seamstress, and lover of all music. Very spiritual, she saw God's light in all things and taught those around her there is more than meets the eye. Suzanne is survived by her loving husband, Robert "Ricky" Henderson; daughters, Charmaine Scott (Christopher), Shanna Marcotte (Terry), Kristi Partin and partner James Shuckrow; son, Jason Partin (Jessica); sisters, Kathleen Stephens (Larry) and Denise Smith; grandchildren, Mallory, Emily and Trey Marcotte, Zoey Lasyone, Christian Scott, Baylee and Paislee Partin and Zayda Shuckrow, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Evelyn Smith; aunts, Louise Avriett and Joy Jirak; and mother-in-law, Joyce Kennedy Minton. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Rd, Baker, LA on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m. with graveside services to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker, LA. Funeral Home Baker Funeral Home

6401 Groom Road

Baker , LA 70714

