Suzette Kleinpeter Freeman died peacefully in Baton Rouge on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at age 72. Suzette was born in Grosse Tete, Louisiana, on February 19, 1947, to the late Barbara Landry and Leo Jerome "Jerry" Kleinpeter, and later moved to Baton Rouge. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 37 years, Thomas Larry "Ted E." Freeman, whom she adored. Suzette had a strong Christian faith and a positive outlook – always quick with a bright smile and words of encouragement to everyone she encountered. Throughout her life, she shared God's blessings and love in her service to others, both in her business, Advantage Personnel, and in the community, teaching Sunday School and volunteering to help those in need. She was happiest in her beautiful flower garden and with her beloved dogs. She was a beautiful soul and will be greatly missed. Suzette is survived by her daughter Desha Dardenne, and her stepsons, James Freeman and David Freeman, his wife Dolly and their daughter Hannah. She is also survived by her sister Freida Kleinpeter Jones (Curtis) and her brothers Leo Jerome "Brother" Kleinpeter (Dara), Greg Kleinpeter (Charmaine), Paul Kleinpeter (Kelly), Kevin Kleinpeter (Karen) and Troy Kleinpeter (Kelly). She was preceded in death by her brother Kirk Kleinpeter and her sister Shawn Marie Kleinpeter. The family would like to give special thanks to Angie Smith for her loving friendship and support and to Dr. Gerald Miletello and the staff at Baton Rouge General Hospital for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Samaritan's Purse, The Gideons International, or . A service to celebrate her life is being planned for a future date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019

