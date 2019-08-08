Svilla Van Rodney entered into eternal rest at the age of seventy-six on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born to the union of the late Richard R. Rodney, Sr. and Beatrice Jones Rodney. He was baptized and remained a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Svilla attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic School and was a graduate of Capital Area Trade School in the area of Carpentry. He was a retired custodian from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. Svilla is survived by three sisters: Rejina D. Rodney, Arndrill R. Turner and Zerita R. (Noveal) Dupuy; two nieces: Adoneca H. Fortier of Houston, Texas and devoted niece Chorondalette H. Savage; two nephews: Erik R. Turner and Nathan Rodney; sister-in-law: Linda Gilkes Rodney; and a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother: Richard Rodney, Jr. Viewing Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment in Roselawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019