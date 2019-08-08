Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Svilla Van Rodney. View Sign Service Information Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge 1576 Robin Street Baton Rouge , LA 70807 (225)-774-0390 Viewing 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Svilla Van Rodney entered into eternal rest at the age of seventy-six on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born to the union of the late Richard R. Rodney, Sr. and Beatrice Jones Rodney. He was baptized and remained a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Svilla attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic School and was a graduate of Capital Area Trade School in the area of Carpentry. He was a retired custodian from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. Svilla is survived by three sisters: Rejina D. Rodney, Arndrill R. Turner and Zerita R. (Noveal) Dupuy; two nieces: Adoneca H. Fortier of Houston, Texas and devoted niece Chorondalette H. Savage; two nephews: Erik R. Turner and Nathan Rodney; sister-in-law: Linda Gilkes Rodney; and a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother: Richard Rodney, Jr. Viewing Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment in Roselawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St. Svilla Van Rodney entered into eternal rest at the age of seventy-six on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born to the union of the late Richard R. Rodney, Sr. and Beatrice Jones Rodney. He was baptized and remained a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Svilla attended St. Francis Xavier Catholic School and was a graduate of Capital Area Trade School in the area of Carpentry. He was a retired custodian from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. Svilla is survived by three sisters: Rejina D. Rodney, Arndrill R. Turner and Zerita R. (Noveal) Dupuy; two nieces: Adoneca H. Fortier of Houston, Texas and devoted niece Chorondalette H. Savage; two nephews: Erik R. Turner and Nathan Rodney; sister-in-law: Linda Gilkes Rodney; and a host of other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother: Richard Rodney, Jr. Viewing Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment in Roselawn Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close