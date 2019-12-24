Sybil Avery Bateman, who lived life with quiet dignity, was surrounded by her family when she was delivered from this earth to her next life on December 20, 2019. "Sybie," as she was endearingly called, touched many lives with her genuine care for others and soft-spoken encouragement that brought out the best in people. Born on November 5, 1938, she met William Leland Bateman at Baton Rouge High School, where she was named a "school beauty." They married in 1959 and had three children, Wendy Carole Bateman, David Lawrence Bateman (Claire), and Claire Lynn McKnight (Pete), and lived their lives teaching them by example to care for all people, regardless of their station in life. Sybie is survived by her children; grandchildren Ian McKnight (Lacy), Mallory McKnight Fuller (Blaine), Andrew Bateman, Avery Claire Bateman; and great-grandchildren Sophia and Finn McKnight, and Rory and Palmer Fuller. A private mass honoring Sybie will be celebrated in the new year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center or St. Aloysius Catholic Church.