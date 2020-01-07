Sybil J. Hunt a native of Livingston, Louisiana and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away Monday January 6, 2020 at 12:40 am at the age of 77. Sybil was a stay at home mother and an accomplished homemaker. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Alex J. Hunt of 61 years, and her parents Claude & LaRue Aucoin. She is survived by her sister Janice Musso & husband Don as well as her lifetime best friend Rose Sibley & husband Glen. 3 children Randall Hunt and wife Alexa, Brian Hunt and wife Rhonda, Dina Smith and husband Hal. Sybil was blessed with 6 grandchildren Adair Hunt, McCall Mabile and husband Justin, Lundyn Nims and husband Tucker, Karly Hunt, Jacob Smith and Seth Smith. Sybil loved volunteering her time at church, cooking for her family, and was a longtime member of The Krewe Of Romany all ladies Mardi Gras Krewe. Family & friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday January 9 from 5-8 pm. Funeral will be on Friday January 10 with visitation from 12-2pm and services from 2-3pm Burial at Greenoaks Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020