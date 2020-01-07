Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sybil J. Hunt. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Service 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Sybil J. Hunt a native of Livingston, Louisiana and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away Monday January 6, 2020 at 12:40 am at the age of 77. Sybil was a stay at home mother and an accomplished homemaker. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Alex J. Hunt of 61 years, and her parents Claude & LaRue Aucoin. She is survived by her sister Janice Musso & husband Don as well as her lifetime best friend Rose Sibley & husband Glen. 3 children Randall Hunt and wife Alexa, Brian Hunt and wife Rhonda, Dina Smith and husband Hal. Sybil was blessed with 6 grandchildren Adair Hunt, McCall Mabile and husband Justin, Lundyn Nims and husband Tucker, Karly Hunt, Jacob Smith and Seth Smith. Sybil loved volunteering her time at church, cooking for her family, and was a longtime member of The Krewe Of Romany all ladies Mardi Gras Krewe. Family & friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday January 9 from 5-8 pm. Funeral will be on Friday January 10 with visitation from 12-2pm and services from 2-3pm Burial at Greenoaks Memorial Park Mausoleum. Sybil J. Hunt a native of Livingston, Louisiana and lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away Monday January 6, 2020 at 12:40 am at the age of 77. Sybil was a stay at home mother and an accomplished homemaker. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Alex J. Hunt of 61 years, and her parents Claude & LaRue Aucoin. She is survived by her sister Janice Musso & husband Don as well as her lifetime best friend Rose Sibley & husband Glen. 3 children Randall Hunt and wife Alexa, Brian Hunt and wife Rhonda, Dina Smith and husband Hal. Sybil was blessed with 6 grandchildren Adair Hunt, McCall Mabile and husband Justin, Lundyn Nims and husband Tucker, Karly Hunt, Jacob Smith and Seth Smith. Sybil loved volunteering her time at church, cooking for her family, and was a longtime member of The Krewe Of Romany all ladies Mardi Gras Krewe. Family & friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday January 9 from 5-8 pm. Funeral will be on Friday January 10 with visitation from 12-2pm and services from 2-3pm Burial at Greenoaks Memorial Park Mausoleum. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close