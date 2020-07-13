Syble was a native of Bastrop, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge. She passed away July 11, 2020 in Baton Rouge at age 85. Syble was a lifelong LSU Football fan and a member of The Bengal Belles. She loved spending time with her family and friends from near and afar and especially loved spending time at the beach. Syble is survived by daughters Margaret Shepard Broussard, Sara Shepard Moody (Hank), Nancy Grace Shepard, Marian Ellen Trabeaux (Michael) all living in Baton Rouge and son Don Warren Ellen, Jr. of Flint, TX; grandchildren Emily and Charlie Broussard, Christian Moody, Grace and William Walsworth, Hannah and Noah Trabeaux, and TJ Ellen; brother Ralph McKay of Houston, TX; numerous nephews and nieces and great-nephews and nieces that she loved as her own, and many cousins and double-first cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles A. McKay, Sr. and Margaret Oliver Griffin McKay; and siblings Charles McKay, Jr., Grace McKay Smith, Griffin McKay, James McKay, Carolyn McKay Bird, and W.L. (Dubba) McKay. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5 pm until 7 pm and Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 10 until services at 11 am in the funeral home chapel conducted by Rev. Bruce Worrell. Honorary pallbearers will be Hank and Christian Moody, Michael Trabeaux, Charlie Broussard, TJ Ellen, William Walsworth, and Noah Trabeaux. The family would like to thank the wonderful and compassionate caregivers at PACE of Baton Rouge, Old Jefferson Community Care Center, and The Crossing of Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store