Syble Theresa Christophe Harris, a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away suddenly on July 27, 2019 at the age of 90. She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Harris; sons Kenneth Harris of Kenner, LA and Gary Harris (Janet); grandchildren Theresa Shavers (Jarrod), Rona Harris, Rena Harris, Athene Taylor (Ortega), Dominique Williams, Lisa Harris, Latresea McWilliams, Gary McWilliams, Kimberly Poydras, and 16 great grandchildren. Syble was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Leroy Harris; her parents Oliver Christophe, Agnes Franklin (Henry); Children, Henry, Philip, Carlton, Collette Harris and grandchild Sandra Taylor. Mrs. Harris was an alumna of McKinley High School, a member of the Ladies Auxillary of the Knights of Peter Claver of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, retired from the East Baton Rouge School System and an Exxon Annuitant. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Myrtle Walk, Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9AM until 11AM. The Funeral Mass will begin at 11AM and will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Edward Chiffriller SSJ. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, Baton Rouge. Pallbearers will be Donald Thomas, Leroy Williams, Bernel Bell, Steven Harris, DeAngelo Shavers and Michael Williams. The family would like to specially thank relatives friends and neighbors for their support in life. Condolences may be offered at www.rabenhorst.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019