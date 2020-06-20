Sylvester 'Tooterman' Tilley, II, 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Mid-City. Sylvester worked at Entergy Louisiana Station for 39 1/2 years where he retired as an Electrician 1st class. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 41 years, Janice Tilley of Baton Rouge, LA; daughter, Jessica Wright (Damien); grandchild, Jaycee Wright; sisters, Claudia Sterling, Sylvia Scott (Charles), Nadine Towns, Vanessa Tilley-Christopherson (John) of Little Elm, TX, Lisa Jackson; brother, Shawn Tilley of Lacey, WA; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Sylvester Tilley, Sr.; mother, Doretha Jessie Tilley; son, Blake Tilley; sisters, Joann Morgan, Alice Seales. Due to COVID19, masks must be worn to the viewing and funeral services. Visitation: 9:00 am - 11:00 am with funeral services to follow immediately at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Berean Seventh Day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. 70802, Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral proceedings, 303 W. Mt. Pleasant Zachary Rd., Zachary, LA 70791. Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

