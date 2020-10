Or Copy this URL to Share

August 27, 1948 - October 6, 2020 Sylvia Brown was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1979.She was a devoted wife to David Brown for 40 years. A loving mother of nine we will truly miss you. The visitation will be held Saturday, October 17th from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm with the funeral service to begin at 1:00 pm at Rabenhorst Funeral Home 11000 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge LA, 70815

