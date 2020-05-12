Sylvia Richard Callihan, 91, died at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Mandeville on Monday, May 4. Graveside services were held Saturday, May 9, at St. Joseph Abbey Cemetery near Covington, with Deacon Mark Coudrain presiding. Born April 26, 1929, in St. Gabriel, Ms. Callihan was the daughter of John L. Richard of St. Gabriel and Inez Claire Triche of Reserve. Ms. Callihan was the valedictorian of the 1947 graduation class at St. Gabriel High School. She completed Business College in Baton Rouge, and then worked in the La. State Dept. of Music Education. Years later, she became the executive secretary to the assistant superintendent of schools for East Baton Rouge Parish, retiring in 1978. After retirement, she worked part-time at LSU, and at the State Capitol, transcribing the minutes of the La. State Legislature. Ms. Callihan was previously married to LSU Professor of Chemical Engineering Dr. Clayton Callihan of Michigan. They traveled on sabbaticals to Germany, Denmark, and to New Zealand, where they hiked the famous Milford Trek. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, and active in several ministries there. She was a member the Red Hatters, book club and music clubs, and a card group. She enjoyed collecting antiques, attending Baton Rouge Symphony concerts, and hosting Christmas Teas. Ms. Callihan leaves two sisters, Ann Richard Gilbert (Gene) of Folsom and Marilyn Richard Kopan of New Orleans. She had one brother, the late Selwyn David Richard (Edith Begue) of Opelousas. She also leaves five nieces, Gwen Richard Meche (Allen)of Sunset , Kathy Richard Martin of Opelousas, Brenda Richard Veltin of Opelousas, Michele Gilbert Thompson (Mark) of Mandeville, Celeste Claire Gilbert (Jon Key) of New Orleans, and one nephew, Evan Eugene Gilbert (Ashley Allen) of Mandeville; eight grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and great-grand-niece. She was preceded in death by one grand-nephew, Beau Barnette, (son of Gwen Meche). She leaves many cousins in Baton Rouge, Gonzales and Iberville Parish.

