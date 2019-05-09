Sylvia Dawn Wendy Foster (1964 - 2019)
  • "HAVEN GAINED AN ANGEL "
    - TIRAUNDA CROSBY
  • "With Deepest Sympathy "
    - L. Hamilton
  • "You'll have my deepest sympathy in the loss of your sister."
    - Vanessa Brown
  • "Sylvia was truly a beautiful person inside out and her..."
    - Melodie Hull
  • "Our beloved Sylvia, An amazing lady with a smile and spirit..."
    - Brandi Barrios-Wroten
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
70811
(225)-357-2675
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
Sylvia Dawn Wendy Foster, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend entered into eternal rest on May 2, 2019. She was 54. Visitation at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday May 11, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her son Jas Foster, daughter Trudie Phillips, grandson Ky'Lei Foster, granddaughter Teagan Jackson, four sisters: Penelope Foster, Melonie Foster (William), Marsha Foster-Will (John), Natalie Foster-Lawrence (Fred), numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019
