Sylvia Dawn Wendy Foster, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend entered into eternal rest on May 2, 2019. She was 54. Visitation at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday May 11, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her son Jas Foster, daughter Trudie Phillips, grandson Ky'Lei Foster, granddaughter Teagan Jackson, four sisters: Penelope Foster, Melonie Foster (William), Marsha Foster-Will (John), Natalie Foster-Lawrence (Fred), numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019