Sylvia J. Christy, a retired Ascension Parish school custodian departed this life on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her residence in Donaldsonville, LA. She was 87, a native of Donaldsonville, LA. Visitation on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville, LA from 4-6 PM. There will be a Private Memorial Friday morning, July 31, 2020 with an internment in Ascension Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Demby & Son Funeral Home, 900 Magnolia St. Donaldsonville, LA.

