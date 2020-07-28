1/1
Sylvia J. Christy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia J. Christy, a retired Ascension Parish school custodian departed this life on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her residence in Donaldsonville, LA. She was 87, a native of Donaldsonville, LA. Visitation on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville, LA from 4-6 PM. There will be a Private Memorial Friday morning, July 31, 2020 with an internment in Ascension Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Demby & Son Funeral Home, 900 Magnolia St. Donaldsonville, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Demby & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-9534
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved