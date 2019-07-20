Sylvia passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019 at The Butterfly Wing at the age of 67. A US Army Veteran; she was a resident of Plaquemine, La and native of Watertown, NY. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 9:30am until religious services at 11:30am, conducted by Pastor Garrett Brown. Interment will follow at Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary. She is survived by her siblings, Elizabeth M. Jackson, Thomas A. Trombley, Bonita M. Trombley, Randy A. Trombley, Stephen C. Trombley and wife Barb and James P. Trombley and wife Jamie; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Walter "Buddy" Russell, Jr; parents, Raymond and Freda Trombley; and siblings, William, Richard, Lawrence, Gerald, Raymond and Francis Trombley and Helen Bevens. Sylvia enjoyed gardening, painting and baking. She was an avid lover of animals. In lieu of flowers the family ask donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral cost. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 20 to July 22, 2019