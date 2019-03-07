Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Marlene (Welch) Metz. View Sign

Marlene, a native of Bogalusa, LA, and long-time resident of Denham Springs, LA passed away peacefully to her Heavenly Home at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 4, 2019. Born on May 5, 1938 to Enoch and Georgia (O'Neal) Welch, she was one of seven children. If you knew her, you know that she loved big, was thoughtful of others, and always had a kind word. She loved flowers, music, and Native American folk-art. A bright spot in her life was her loving Corgi, Totsi. Marlene is survived by her husband of 37 years, A.W. "Billy" Metz, Sr., daughters Terry Duncan of Walker, LA and Donna (Duncan) Acosta (Kevin) of Richardson, TX, and son Eric Duncan (Sheryl) of Denham Springs, LA. She is also survived by brothers Kenneth Welch, Francis "Woody" Welch, Danny Welch, and Kerry Welch as well as sisters Gloria Jean (Welch) Bell, and Deborah (Welch) Parker. She was called "Maw Maw" by three grandchildren, Casey Acosta (Yesenia), Caitlyn Mae Acosta, and Sydney Finton (Kaalem) and five great-grandchildren, Makayla, Khloe, Tyler, Tristan, and Aiden. She had many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by parents Enoch and Georgia Ann (O'Neal) Welch as well as three brothers, Ellery, Melvin, and Roland Welch (sister-in-law Jean Welch). Visitation will take place at Seale Funeral Home (1720 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs, LA) on Friday, March 8, from 4-8 PM. The service will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 9, with doors opening at 8:30 AM. Long-time family friend, Luzon "Boy" Pierce, will officiate. Interment will follow at Denham Springs Cemetery of Denham Springs, LA. Pallbearers will be Casey Acosta, Kaalem Finton, Cliff Story, Terry Carney, Bobby Pailette, John Davila, and Jimmy Hotard (honorary). The family of Sylvia Marlene Metz wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Egan Hospice.

