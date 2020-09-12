1/1
Sylvia Perkins Reine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia Perkins Reine passed away on Sept. 10, 2020 at the age of 78. She was a native of Walker, La. and a resident of St. Francisville, La. Visitation will be held at Victory Baptist Church, 31449 N. Corbin Rd., Walker LA 70785, from 9:00 a.m. until funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Sept 14, 2020. The service will be conducted by Rev. John Jones. Interment will be at Denham Springs Cemetery. She is survived by daughter, Robyn Reine Martin and wife Brandy; son, Robert "Hoss" Reine and wife Michelle; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Randy Stalsby; and brother and sister-in-law, Virgil and Joyce Perkins; 11 grandchildren, Casey Williams (Dusty), Danielle Turner (Chance "Bull"), Brandi Baxter Hoyt (Gary), Kelly Knight, Jarred Knight (Drew), Steven Dixon, Brett Reine; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bobby" Reine, daughter Janelle "Jan" Dixon, sisters Myrtle Jones and Diane Wilson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved