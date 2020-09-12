Sylvia Perkins Reine passed away on Sept. 10, 2020 at the age of 78. She was a native of Walker, La. and a resident of St. Francisville, La. Visitation will be held at Victory Baptist Church, 31449 N. Corbin Rd., Walker LA 70785, from 9:00 a.m. until funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Sept 14, 2020. The service will be conducted by Rev. John Jones. Interment will be at Denham Springs Cemetery. She is survived by daughter, Robyn Reine Martin and wife Brandy; son, Robert "Hoss" Reine and wife Michelle; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Randy Stalsby; and brother and sister-in-law, Virgil and Joyce Perkins; 11 grandchildren, Casey Williams (Dusty), Danielle Turner (Chance "Bull"), Brandi Baxter Hoyt (Gary), Kelly Knight, Jarred Knight (Drew), Steven Dixon, Brett Reine; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bobby" Reine, daughter Janelle "Jan" Dixon, sisters Myrtle Jones and Diane Wilson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store