Sylvia Rome Haydel

Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Brusly , LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Brusly , LA
Obituary
Sylvia Rome Haydel passed away peacefully at Iberville Oaks surrounded by her family on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the age of 80. She was a retired manager from WBR School Food Services; resident of Addis and native of Plaquemine, La. Visiting will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brusly on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 10am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm, celebrated by Father Matt Lorrain. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. She is survived by her children, Lori Waldrop, Rita Ourso and husband L.J., and Claude "Joey" Joseph Haydel, III and wife Beth; grandchildren, Jill Waldrop Ackman, Casey Waldrop Emory, Danny Waldrop, Jr., Melissa Ourso Bayham, Taryn Ourso, Erik, Beau, Jacob and Kayla Haydel; six great grandchildren; and sister, Sheri Morales and husband Jimmy. Preceded in death by her husband, Claude J. Haydel, Jr; parents, Lovincy and Rita Smith Rome; sister, Carolyn "Catty" Tullier; brother, L.A. "Sonny" Rome, Jr; and step brother, Ned Bourg. Special thanks to Sheri, Barbara and Karen for their loving care while she was still home. Also special thanks to the staff and residents at Iberville Oaks for their loving care. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 8 to July 11, 2019
