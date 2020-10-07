1/1
Tabatha Terrell Taylor
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tabatha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tabatha Terrell Taylor was born December 17, 1969 Baton Rouge, La to the late Gloria Taylor and Jimmy D. Taylor. She was baptized at an early age and entered eternal rest September 27, 2020 at OLOL Hospital, Baton Rouge, La.Besides having a fun-loving attitude, being straight forward and having a big heart, She also followed in her mother's footsteps by cooking and feeding others. Her greatest joy in life. were family and friends. Tabatha worked in the hospitality industry for several years until her health declined and then she became a homemaker. She leaves precious memories to her two special nieces; Ja'Myra and Ja'Kyra Dickerson; Siblings: Penny Grant, Monica (Terry) Hill, Latashua Dickerson, Angela Doughtery, Jamie (Trevoris) Norman, Kevin (LaShonda) Williams, Evette Cox, Dane Dalcourt, Jonathan (Miranda) Franklin and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her Son; Joshua Taylor: Mother; Gloria Holloman Taylor; Maternal Grandparents: Bertha Thompson Evans and James Evans, Paternal Grand Parents; Andrew and Oramena Taylor, Maternal Great Grandmother; Mary Thompson Davis and Wallace Thompson, Two Aunts: Marylee and Annielee Maten, Cousins, Aunts, and Uncles. Visitation Friday October 09, 2020, Disciples Outreach Ministry 2032 Gore Road, Baton Rouge, La. 9am until Family service at 11am. Bishop Jowell Decuir, Officiating. Interment: Southern Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Baton Rouge, La. Services entrusted to Carney Mackey Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Disciples Outreach Ministry
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Service
11:00 AM
Disciples Outreach Ministry
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Savitri Norman-Haney
October 7, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Renea Newman
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved