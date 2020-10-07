Tabatha Terrell Taylor was born December 17, 1969 Baton Rouge, La to the late Gloria Taylor and Jimmy D. Taylor. She was baptized at an early age and entered eternal rest September 27, 2020 at OLOL Hospital, Baton Rouge, La.Besides having a fun-loving attitude, being straight forward and having a big heart, She also followed in her mother's footsteps by cooking and feeding others. Her greatest joy in life. were family and friends. Tabatha worked in the hospitality industry for several years until her health declined and then she became a homemaker. She leaves precious memories to her two special nieces; Ja'Myra and Ja'Kyra Dickerson; Siblings: Penny Grant, Monica (Terry) Hill, Latashua Dickerson, Angela Doughtery, Jamie (Trevoris) Norman, Kevin (LaShonda) Williams, Evette Cox, Dane Dalcourt, Jonathan (Miranda) Franklin and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her Son; Joshua Taylor: Mother; Gloria Holloman Taylor; Maternal Grandparents: Bertha Thompson Evans and James Evans, Paternal Grand Parents; Andrew and Oramena Taylor, Maternal Great Grandmother; Mary Thompson Davis and Wallace Thompson, Two Aunts: Marylee and Annielee Maten, Cousins, Aunts, and Uncles. Visitation Friday October 09, 2020, Disciples Outreach Ministry 2032 Gore Road, Baton Rouge, La. 9am until Family service at 11am. Bishop Jowell Decuir, Officiating. Interment: Southern Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Baton Rouge, La. Services entrusted to Carney Mackey Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, La.

