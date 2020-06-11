Taj Sanford
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Taj's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Taj was born April 07, 1973 in Baton Rouge, LA to Roger & Juanita Sanford. He was a graduate of Northeast High School, Paradigm Technical College, and Diesel Driving Academy. Taj was a resident of Gulfport, MS. His interests included family, driving his motorcycle, and travel. Taj devoted much of his time & energy to helping those in need. His charm and smile enlightened all he encountered. Taj is survived by his beloved wife, April Denise Jackson; sons, Deonte' and Zevonte' Sanford; daughters, Malayna, Maya , and Zamaya Sanford; parents, Roger and Juanita Sanford; sister, Inger Sanford; and brothers Kyle and Tedral Sanford. Viewing will be held at Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church; 24497 Cook Road; Slaughter, Louisiana 70777 at June 13, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 am. Funeral services will begin June 13, 2020 at 11:30 am. Funeral attendees are by invitation ONLY and masks are MANDATORY. Guest book available for all to sign online.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved