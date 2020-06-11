Taj was born April 07, 1973 in Baton Rouge, LA to Roger & Juanita Sanford. He was a graduate of Northeast High School, Paradigm Technical College, and Diesel Driving Academy. Taj was a resident of Gulfport, MS. His interests included family, driving his motorcycle, and travel. Taj devoted much of his time & energy to helping those in need. His charm and smile enlightened all he encountered. Taj is survived by his beloved wife, April Denise Jackson; sons, Deonte' and Zevonte' Sanford; daughters, Malayna, Maya , and Zamaya Sanford; parents, Roger and Juanita Sanford; sister, Inger Sanford; and brothers Kyle and Tedral Sanford. Viewing will be held at Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church; 24497 Cook Road; Slaughter, Louisiana 70777 at June 13, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 am. Funeral services will begin June 13, 2020 at 11:30 am. Funeral attendees are by invitation ONLY and masks are MANDATORY. Guest book available for all to sign online.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.