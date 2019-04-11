Tamano "Tommy" Nagasako Daigle, 89, a native of Kumamoto Ken, Japan and resident of Paincourtville, LA, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. Tommy was a loving lady who was well known in Paincourtville. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and fishing. Tommy leaves behind to cherish her memory her two children, Rumiko and Hedatka Tadashi; four grandchildren; three brothers, Siganobu, Yosimita and Mituke Nagasako all of Japan; one sister-in-law, Rosie and husband, Donald Cire; one brother-in-law, Barry and wife, Rosie Daigle; three nieces and nephews, Missy Gauthreaux, Laurie Daigle and BJ Daigle; seven great nieces and nephews, Seth Locklear, Maci Gauthreaux, Mason Gauthreaux, Kaitlyn Juneau, Landen Juneau, Elizabeth Cire and Keshav Daigle. She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Daigle; parents, Kinpei and Ito Nagasako; one nephew, Mike Cire; one great nephew, Luke Cire and mother and father-in-law, Norris and Cecile Daigle. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 8:30am until service at 10am at Ourso Funeral Home in Donaldsonville. Interment to follow in St. Elizabeth Catholic Church mausoleum.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019