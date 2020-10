Or Copy this URL to Share

Tamara "Nikki" Cooper was born April 6, 1981 in Baton Rouge, La. Survived by her mother Debra Ann Cooper, father Sam Jeff Roberson and brother Derrick Haney. She slipped into her eternal rest on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Viewing hours are 9:00-10:45 am at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin Street. Service is immediate family ONLY.

