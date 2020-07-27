Tamatha "Tammy" Lynn Herring went to be with the Lord unexpectedly at her home in St. Francisville at the age of 53 on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was born November 25, 1966 in Zachary, La. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Shannon Herring; and children, Tasha Sigler and her husband Brian, Shannon Lynn Herring, and Joseph Herring. Tammy has five grandchildren, Rylie, Korbin, and Norah Sigler, Vada Ray Herring and Nova Ann Herring. Tammy is also survived by her father, Kenneth Honeycutt Sr., one brother, Kenneth Honeycutt Jr., and two sisters, Tracie Moody and Brandy Perry. She was proceeded in death by her mother, Cynthia Honeycutt, and her two grandchildren, Angelina Faith and Destiny Hope Sigler. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Miracle Place Church at 2080 Main St. in Baker, La. The visitation will begin at 11:00 am and the service will start at 12:00 pm. Tammy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Any donations can be made through the GoFundMe Link https://gf.me/u/yisbzp.

