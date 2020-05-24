Tami Lynn Howard
Tami Lynn Howard, passed away on May 21, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet at the age 50. Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 12pm until 12:30 at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, La. She leaves to cherish her memories her Parents Mother Gloria Frank, New Orleans La. Father James Frank, Thibodeaux La, 7 Sisters Karen (Drayton) Hillard Walker La., Donna Hill New Orleans La. Debra Frank, Baton Rouge La. Darlene Frank, Baton Rouge, La. Melanie Frank Marrero LA., Renee Savoy Raceland La., Patrice (Darian) Sanders, Houma La. 3 Brothers, Mark (Stacy) Savoy Thibodeaux La., Patrick (Consuella) Savoy Sr. Las Vegas, Nevada, Stewart Frank San Antonia Tx., 2 Godchildren Jalessa Howard, Wynter Branch both of New Orleans La. 2 Devoted Friends Tiffany Henderson and Pamela Howard. Host of nieces, nephews great niece and nephews other relatives and friends. Arrangement Entrusted MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home Denham Springs La.

Published in The Advocate from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
12:00 - 12:30 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 24, 2020
Sis I will miss talking to you helping you cope what you were going through. God loved you more ...take your rest Sis until we meet you will always be on my heart...love you❤❤❤
Patrice Sanders
Sister
May 23, 2020
I just don't know how to handle missing you! My tears won't stop. I love u
Kelly H
Family
May 23, 2020
It will never be the same without you teedy, get your rest, I love you
Naketta Young
Family
May 23, 2020
Sis I'm trying to get thur this. I love you.
Melanie Frank
Family
