Tami Lynn Howard, passed away on May 21, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet at the age 50. Visitation will be held on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 12pm until 12:30 at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, La. She leaves to cherish her memories her Parents Mother Gloria Frank, New Orleans La. Father James Frank, Thibodeaux La, 7 Sisters Karen (Drayton) Hillard Walker La., Donna Hill New Orleans La. Debra Frank, Baton Rouge La. Darlene Frank, Baton Rouge, La. Melanie Frank Marrero LA., Renee Savoy Raceland La., Patrice (Darian) Sanders, Houma La. 3 Brothers, Mark (Stacy) Savoy Thibodeaux La., Patrick (Consuella) Savoy Sr. Las Vegas, Nevada, Stewart Frank San Antonia Tx., 2 Godchildren Jalessa Howard, Wynter Branch both of New Orleans La. 2 Devoted Friends Tiffany Henderson and Pamela Howard. Host of nieces, nephews great niece and nephews other relatives and friends. Arrangement Entrusted MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home Denham Springs La.

