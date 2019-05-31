Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tamie Renee Sumner Buhler. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Tamie Renee Sumner Buhler passed away at the age of 49 at her home in Greenwell Springs, LA, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Tamie graduated in 1988 from Redemptorist High School, at which she exceled in basketball and softball playing for the Lady Wolves and lettering in both. She also played on the Challengers Summer softball team traveling all over the country competing in tournaments. Tamie continued her softball career at Angelina Junior College in Texas prior to moving back home and attending Southeastern University. She is survived by her children, Vincent James Aprea, Jr. ("VJ") and McKenna Gean Buhler; her mother, Hazel Sumner; her brother Ted Sumner (Nancy); sisters Sherry Winkler (John Paul) and Angela Sumner; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Tamie is preceded in death by her father, Horace Sumner; her brother, Rickey Sumner; and her paternal and maternal grandparents. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM. Visitation will resume on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 12:00PM until the time of funeral services at 2:00PM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Her nephews will serve as pallbearers.

