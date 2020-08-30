On Friday, Aug 28th, 2020, Tammie Rambin Phillips, loving wife and Mother, went home to be with our Heavenly Father, at the age of 55. Tammie was born on November 5, 1964 in Mansfield, La to Danny and Remona Rambin. Tammie later made her home in Central, La with her loving husband, Tony Phillips. Tammie dedicated her life to her love of children, working with numerous charities and foundations, especially advocating for children with special needs. Tammie served her community as a Real Estate Agent, receiving countless awards and recognitions throughout her career. Tammie loved helping people in all capacities and was much-loved by all that knew her. She was most proud of her role as a Wife, Mother and Grandmother, and loved spending time with her family. Tammie loved the outdoors, especially her time spent at the beach with her loved ones. She was known for many things; her beautiful smile, her quick wit and infectious laughter, and her fierce protectiveness of her family. She will be remembered for her courage and her enormous capacity for love. Tammie's legacy of love will live on in the hearts of all that were blessed by her presence in their lives. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 34 years, Tony Phillips. A daughter, Danielle Hatfield, a son, Jacob Anthony Phillips, her parents, a sister, Allison Morris and 2 brothers, Scott Rambin and wife, Donnia and Donald Rambin. And 2 grandchildren, Trenton and Briar Hatfield. A Memorial Visitation honoring Tammie's life will be held on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Charlet Funeral Home Inc. in Zachary from 6 pm until 8 pm with a Rite of Christian Inurnment at 7:30 pm. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.