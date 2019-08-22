Tammy Ann "Tam" Johnson departed this life on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 49, and a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at West Thibodaux Bypass Church of Christ in Thibodaux, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Cremation to follow. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019