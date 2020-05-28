Tammy Ann Darensbourg entered into eternal rest on May 5, 2020 at the age of 61. A lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, she is survived by sisters, Lisa (Alfred) Gremillion and Kim Darensbourg; brother-in-law, Charles Jackson; sisters-in-law, Michelle and Attlah Darensbourg; nieces, Danielle, Teri, Amanda, Eunice and Sarah; nephews, Murphy, Brick, Ryan and Aaron; very special cousin, Katherine O'Brien and many other loving family members and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Louis, Sr. and Gloria Darensbourg; brothers, Louis, Jr. and Kevin Darensbourg; sister, Ramona Jackson; nephew, Sean Darensbourg; grandparents. Tammy was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A graveside burial was held at Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery with Father Edward Chiffriller, SSJ officiating and a memorial Mass honoring Tammy's life will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Hall Davis & Sons. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 29, 2020.