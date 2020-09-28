Tammy Elizabeth Martin Chiquet, resident of St. James, LA passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the age of 60. Tammy was a selfless person who tirelessly gave of herself expecting nothing in return. She enjoyed working in her yard and garden and was known to be an excellent cook. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, extended family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Tammy is survived by her husband, Donald Joseph Chiquet, Jr.; father, Huey Martin, Sr.; son, Keith Michael Chiquet and wife Lindsey Bernard Chiquet; sister, Sue Martin; brother Huey Martin, Jr. and wife Lonnie Martin and 2 grandchildren, Hudson Michael Chiquet and Rowan Grace Chiquet. Tammy was preceded in death by her mother, Rosemary Martin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Tammy on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville with burial to follow at Ascension of our Lord Catholic Church Cemetery in Donaldsonville. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com.
Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.