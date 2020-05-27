Tammy Fells entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was a 37 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Friday, May 29, 2020 from noon until 1:45 pm; because of Covid-19 restrictions, an invitation only service will be live streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page at 2:00 pm; interment at Fairdeal Cemetery. Survivors include her father, George Fells, Jr.; siblings, Tonya, Theresa, and Lamont(Juanita)Fells; nieces, Lameka and Deaira Fells; nephew, Derrick Scott, Jr.; great nephew, M.J.; preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Fells; and grandparents.



