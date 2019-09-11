Tammy Jo Mitchell, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Saint Amant, Louisiana passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the age of 53. Tammy will be remembered for her loving heart. She had a heart of gold and was always the life of the party. Tammy enjoyed being outside in the yard. She grew flowers and had a large variety of plants. She enjoyed watching the red birds while drinking her coffee and always kept her eye on that squirrel. Tammy was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She will be missed. She is preceded in death by her father in law, Julius E. Mitchell. She is survived by her husband Michael Mitchell; son, Shawn Mitchell (Lindsey); Parents, John and Gloria Courville; sisters, Juanita Jacobs, Darlene Hall, Susan Courville; brothers, John Courville (Kay), Allen Courville (Jeannie), Martin "Boogie" Courville (Lee); numerous nieces and nephews and BFF Tiffany Harvell. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation, which will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 9:00am – 11:00 am. The Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 am. The family would like to thank God for the time she was here with us. She was a special gift. Please visit www.oursofh.com to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences. Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019