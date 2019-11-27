Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tammy Marie Blackwell. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 5535 Superior Drive Baton Rouge , LA 70816 (225)-293-4174 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Cornerstone Fellowship Blackwater Road View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Cornerstone Fellowship Blackwater Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tammy Marie Blackwell of Baker, Louisiana entered heaven peacefully to rest in the arms of her savior on November 26, 2019. She was a devoted wife to her husband of 36 years, a wonderful mother to her two children, and the best "Mawmaw" to her five grandchildren, whom she was most proud of. She called Cornerstone Fellowship her church home for more than twenty years and developed many lifelong friendships there. She began working for The Department of Public Works business office in 2013 just prior to her diagnosis of cancer and it brought her so much joy. She was an avid puzzle solver, enjoyed prayer time while coloring pictures, and was a perfect homemaker. She also enjoyed doing hair and makeup for weddings and events as she was a hairdresser by trade. Above all else, taking care of her family was her most favored job. Jesus was her savior and she wanted nothing more than to proclaim all that He had done for her so He would receive the glory. She radiated joy and love everywhere she went. She was preceded in death by her father, David Lyle Hoover Sr. as well as many aunts, uncles, and her grandparents. She is survived by her husband Nalty Lynwood Blackwell Jr.; son Nalty Blackwell III and wife Jennifer; daughter Alexis Metz and husband Jonathan; grandchildren Kinsley, Kennedy, Jaxson, Lennyn, and Demi; mother Ruth Green and her husband Troy; her brother David Hoover Jr.; her sisters Danielle Rowley and Cody Hoover; her half-sister Crystal Hoover; nine precious nieces and nephews; and many aunts and uncles. Funeral Arrangements are as follows: Visitation to be held at Cornerstone Fellowship on Blackwater Road on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9:00-11:00AM. The Funeral Service will begin at 11:00AM. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Baker, Louisiana. Those who prefer to give a memorial gift may visit: Tammy Marie Blackwell of Baker, Louisiana entered heaven peacefully to rest in the arms of her savior on November 26, 2019. She was a devoted wife to her husband of 36 years, a wonderful mother to her two children, and the best "Mawmaw" to her five grandchildren, whom she was most proud of. She called Cornerstone Fellowship her church home for more than twenty years and developed many lifelong friendships there. She began working for The Department of Public Works business office in 2013 just prior to her diagnosis of cancer and it brought her so much joy. She was an avid puzzle solver, enjoyed prayer time while coloring pictures, and was a perfect homemaker. She also enjoyed doing hair and makeup for weddings and events as she was a hairdresser by trade. Above all else, taking care of her family was her most favored job. Jesus was her savior and she wanted nothing more than to proclaim all that He had done for her so He would receive the glory. She radiated joy and love everywhere she went. She was preceded in death by her father, David Lyle Hoover Sr. as well as many aunts, uncles, and her grandparents. She is survived by her husband Nalty Lynwood Blackwell Jr.; son Nalty Blackwell III and wife Jennifer; daughter Alexis Metz and husband Jonathan; grandchildren Kinsley, Kennedy, Jaxson, Lennyn, and Demi; mother Ruth Green and her husband Troy; her brother David Hoover Jr.; her sisters Danielle Rowley and Cody Hoover; her half-sister Crystal Hoover; nine precious nieces and nephews; and many aunts and uncles. Funeral Arrangements are as follows: Visitation to be held at Cornerstone Fellowship on Blackwater Road on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9:00-11:00AM. The Funeral Service will begin at 11:00AM. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Baker, Louisiana. Those who prefer to give a memorial gift may visit: https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/tammy-h-blackwell. Funeral Services Arranged by Church Funeral Services, Superior Drive, Baron Rouge, LA. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close