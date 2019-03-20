Tammy Marie Porter entered into eternal rest on March 14, 2019 at the age of 37. Survived by her father, Oscar Porter and stepmother, Antoinette Porter; son, Reggie Jerome Porter. Visitation Saturday, March 23, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019