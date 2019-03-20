Tammy Marie Porter

Tammy Marie Porter entered into eternal rest on March 14, 2019 at the age of 37. Survived by her father, Oscar Porter and stepmother, Antoinette Porter; son, Reggie Jerome Porter. Visitation Saturday, March 23, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
