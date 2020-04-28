Tammy Terrell Harden departed this life on Friday April 24, 2020 at her residence in Paincourtville, LA. She was 49, a native of Paincourtville, LA. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery, Paincourtville, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020.